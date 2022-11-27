WATCH: Lionel Messi’s stunning goal vs Mexico in Argentina’s 2-0 win at FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi has fascinated the Lusail Stadium crowds and his fans from across the world, putting Argentina ahead against Mexico with a goal in the 64th minute as La Albiceleste won the match 2-0 to keep their Last-16 hope alive in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: ARGENTINA VS MEXICO

Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria’s pass across the face of the Mexico box and drove a grounded shot from 25 meters into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.

The 35-year-old striker ran towards the supporters with his arms outstretched and was soon mobbed by his teammates. He whirled his arms in an emotional response to scoring his 93rd — and perhaps most crucial — international goal.

It is his second goal in the Qatar World Cup after scoring against Saudi Arabia in Argentina’s Shocking 1-2 defeat.

Messi then came up with a crucial assist to set up Enzo Fernandez for Argentina’s second goal in the 87th minute.

With this assist, Messi became the first player to have played provider in five editions of the World Cup when he set up Enzo Fernandez’s goal in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Sunday.

Argentina is now second on the Group C points table, trailing behind Poland.