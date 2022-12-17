Watch Linsly vs Medina: Stream high school basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The early weeks of the high school basketball season have seen the Linsly Cadets (1-0) and the Medina Battling Bees (3-2) both working their way to a rhythm. The Cadets have only played one official game and have not been tested as they take on a Battling Bees team that is coming off a loss. That loss snapped their three-game winning streak as they look to get back on track today in a home game in primetime. The Battling Bees are one of the best teams in the state of Ohio as they take on a Rival team from West Virginia in a game that not only crosses baselines but also state lines.

In their only game this season the Cadets won 61-46 in a fairly one-sided game to get their season off and running ahead of this game here today.

For the Battling Bees, they have book-ended their season so far with losses and a three-game win streak in the middle. They opened up with a 59-63 tough loss to the St. Edward Eagles and in their last game lost 44-55 to the Brunswick Blue Devils.

In the middle they had three straight wins, slowly improving with each winning 70-68, 63-53 and then finally 77-60 in their strongest performance of the season overall.

