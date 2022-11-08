WATCH: Leominster High player kicks ‘Hail Mary’ goal in final seconds to tie game, leading team to PK win – Boston News, Weather, Sports

What started as a free kick on the other side of the field turned into a miracle goal Leominster High School senior Leo Giglio and his team will remember for the rest of their lives.

“Everyone would want to watch that goal – I’ve watched it about a hundred times today,” said Coach Steve McCaughey.

Leominster students, Faculty and fans held their breath during the final 35 seconds of their team’s tournament match against Framingham.

With their opponents up 1-0 on Sunday night, Giglio took the free kick from 65 yards away. His team was ready to crowd the box in a last ditch effort to tie things up – but instead, the Captain saved them the trouble, launching it into the air with an arc that sent it past the Framingham keeper.

Caught on camera from the stands, everyone in the stands went wild.

“By the time he had scored it, there were 35 seconds left, so that was 35 seconds left in the game to tie it, otherwise our season’s over,” McCaughey said. “You know, obviously, we had our backs against the wall.”

For Giglio, it was do or die.

“He’s my senior captain, so you know, that could have been the last time he Touched the soccer ball in high school if that ball doesn’t go into the back of the net,” the Coach said.

McCaughey added that his team has been no stranger to unconventional plays, having been through what he called “some crazy games in the past” that have taught his team there is always hope. And Miracle goal or not, he said his squad is ready for even tougher games ahead in the MIAA Boys Soccer Division 1 State Tournament.

“Every game’s a real challenge at this level, when you’re down to the final 16 teams, every opponent is going to be very difficult,” he said.

Next up for the Blue Devils is the Franklin Panthers on Thursday.

