Watch Lehigh at Lafayette: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Lehigh (9-9) is 5-2 in Patriot League play entering Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Lafayette (5-12). The Mountain Hawks have won two straight and are 5-2 in the league, two games behind co-leaders Holy Cross and Boston University. The Leopards are coming off a win that improved their mark to 2-5 in the Patriot League. Frannie Hottinger averages 20.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for Lehigh while Mackenzie Kramer scored 16.9 points a contest. Lafayette’s leading scorer is Makayla Andrews at 12.8 points a game, with Abby Antognoli netting 11.1 points a night. Kayla Drummond is the top rebounder on the Squad at 7.3 per game.

How to Watch Lehigh at Lafayette in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Mountain Hawks needed overtime on Wednesday night to beat visiting Loyola Maryland 72-65. Kramer tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left before Lily Fandre blocked a shot at the basket as time expired. In the overtime, Lehigh erupted for 19 points, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Kramer scored 21 points and Hottinger added 15.

Lafayette had to Hang on down the stretch on Wednesday as a 10-point lead with 2:55 left was whittled to one before visiting American ran out of time. Andrews scored 19 points with three blocks and Antognoli finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Lehigh leads the all-time series 56-47, with a split last season. The Mountain Hawks won at Lafayette 76-52 on Feb. 12 and the Leopards returned the favor with a 65-61 road win on Feb. 26.

