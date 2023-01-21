Watch Lehigh at Lafayette: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Lehigh (9-9) is 5-2 in Patriot League play entering Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Lafayette (5-12). The Mountain Hawks have won two straight and are 5-2 in the league, two games behind co-leaders Holy Cross and Boston University. The Leopards are coming off a win that improved their mark to 2-5 in the Patriot League. Frannie Hottinger averages 20.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for Lehigh while Mackenzie Kramer scored 16.9 points a contest. Lafayette’s leading scorer is Makayla Andrews at 12.8 points a game, with Abby Antognoli netting 11.1 points a night. Kayla Drummond is the top rebounder on the Squad at 7.3 per game.

