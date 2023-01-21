Watch Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s Premier League game

The Premier League Returns on Sunday.

Who’s Playing

Brentford @ Leeds United

Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5

What to Know

Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against each other at 9 am ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.

Last week, Leeds United fell a goal short of Aston Villa, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Brentford kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Saturday and took the match 2-0.

In the teams’ previous meeting last September, Leeds United lost to Brentford on the road by a decisive 5-2 margin. Maybe Leeds United will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Leeds United vs. Brentford

Leeds United vs. Brentford When: Sunday at 9 am ET

Sunday at 9 am ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds +135; Draw +255; Brentford +185

Featured Game | Leeds United vs. Brentford

Series History

Leeds United and Brentford both have one win in their last three games.