Watch Lazio vs AC Milan: Stream Serie A soccer live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Perhaps no club in Italy’s Serie A benefited more from the 15-point penalty imposed on Juventus last week than Lazio (10-4-4), which moved up a spot in the standings into sixth place, putting it in position to qualify for continental competition next season. On Tuesday, the Eagles welcome AC Milan (11-2-5) to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico for the first meeting between the Clubs this season. Ciro Immobile has seven goals for Lazio in Serie A play to lead the club. Rafael Leão leads the Red and Blacks in league play with eight goals. AC Milan comes into the match 12 points behind first-place Napoli on the table after winning Serie A last season.

How to Watch Lazio vs. AC Milan in Italian Soccer Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Game Time: 2:45 pm ET

Lazio picked up a win in its last Serie A match on Jan. 15, beating host Sassuolo 2-0. Mattia Zaccagni converted a penalty in stoppage time in the first half to put Lazio up 1-0 and Felipe Anderson converted a headed pass from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in stoppage time in the second half. On Thursday, Lazio advanced to the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia with a 1-0 win over Bologna.

AC Milan played Lecce to a 2-2 draw in its last league match on Jan. 14. Davide Calabria popped in a header in the 70th minute to save the draw for AC Milan, which opened the match with an own goal just three minutes in. Leão had the other tally in the match for the Red and Blacks. On Wednesday, Milan was blanked 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup by archrival Inter Milan.

The last time Lazio and Milan met was on April 24 in Rome, a 2-1 win for Milan.

