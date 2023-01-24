Watch Lazio vs AC Milan: Stream Serie A soccer live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Perhaps no club in Italy’s Serie A benefited more from the 15-point penalty imposed on Juventus last week than Lazio (10-4-4), which moved up a spot in the standings into sixth place, putting it in position to qualify for continental competition next season. On Tuesday, the Eagles welcome AC Milan (11-2-5) to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico for the first meeting between the Clubs this season. Ciro Immobile has seven goals for Lazio in Serie A play to lead the club. Rafael Leão leads the Red and Blacks in league play with eight goals. AC Milan comes into the match 12 points behind first-place Napoli on the table after winning Serie A last season.

