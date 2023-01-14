Watch Latin America Amateur Championship third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Luis Carrera from Mexico has taken the lead after the second round of golf in the Latin America Championship live from Puerto Rico. The Grand Reserve Golf Club has already produced some amazing golf over 36 holes and there are still 36 holes left until its Crowns a new champion. Carrera sits at a total of 10-under-par after the two rounds shooting 67 in both rounds. Argentinian golfer Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot a 67 today as well to bring his two-day total to nine-under-par. That is one stroke above Peruvian Julian Perico sitting at No. 3 on the Leaderboard at eight-under-par. Perico had one of the best second rounds shooting 66.

How to Watch Latin America Amateur Championship, Third Round Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN (G)

Colombian golfer Mateo Fuenmayor, who held the lead after round one shooting a 66, completely reversed this round shooting a Massive 77 bringing his total to just seven-under-par heading into round three.

Ian Aldarondo Hernández, Juan Camilo Vesga, and Fuenmayor will lead off the pack today at 8:30 am followed by Diego Neira, Diego Saavedra Dávila, and Alejandro Fierro.

