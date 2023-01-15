Watch Latin America Amateur Championship final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 2023 Puerto Rican tournament is about to wrap up today with the fourth and final round of 18 holes of golf. Currently, Argentinian golfer, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira holds the lead at 18-under-par. He has taken a four-stroke lead over Mexican golfer Luis Carrera, who is No. 2 on the Leaderboard after shooting 14-under-par through the three rounds. However, if there is anything we have learned from golf tournaments, it’s that nothing is over until that final 18th hole is finished. Two players follow Carrera at 13-under-par, just one stroke behind, Argentinian Vicente Marzilio and Peruvian Julian Perico. Argentinian Manuel Lozada finished out the top five at 10-under-par, holding a two-stroke lead over the remaining players.

