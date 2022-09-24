Watch: Late game field goal lifts Ghosts to win over Fond du Lac
Screen shot courtesy @KaukaunaGhosts on Twitter
KAUKAUNA — A Kaukauna field goal with under a minute left was the difference as the Ghosts defeated Fond du Lac 30-28 Friday at Bank of Kaukauna Stadium.
Kaukauna moves to 3-1 in the Fox Valley Association, 4-2 overall, ahead of Friday’s Showdown against league co-leader Neenah.
Kaukauna trailed 27-28 before driving deep into Fond du Lac territory where Ozzy Soto Sanchez drilled a 25-yard field goal with 52 seconds left to put the Ghosts ahead for good.
The field goal was Soto Sanchez’s third of the game. Kaukauna running back Noah Hoffman finished the game with 295 yards and three touchdowns.
Neenah sits atop the FVA standings with Kimberly at 4-0. Friday’s game at Neenah will stream on The Score/WHBY.
