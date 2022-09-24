Watch: Late game field goal lifts Ghosts to win over Fond du Lac

Screen shot courtesy @KaukaunaGhosts on Twitter

KAUKAUNA — A Kaukauna field goal with under a minute left was the difference as the Ghosts defeated Fond du Lac 30-28 Friday at Bank of Kaukauna Stadium.

Kaukauna moves to 3-1 in the Fox Valley Association, 4-2 overall, ahead of Friday’s Showdown against league co-leader Neenah.

What a game!! @KHSFtbl defeats FDL 30-28 Tonight to move to 3-1 in the FVA and 4-2 overall! Ozzy Soto Sanchez hit the game winning FG with under a minute left and the D did the rest. @NoahHofmann12 finished with 295 yards 😳! The Ghosts are @ Neenah on 9/30! Roll Ghosts 👻🏈👏🏻!! pic.twitter.com/ztM3RGG8xw — Kaukauna Ghosts (@KaukaunaGhosts) September 24, 2022

Kaukauna trailed 27-28 before driving deep into Fond du Lac territory where Ozzy Soto Sanchez drilled a 25-yard field goal with 52 seconds left to put the Ghosts ahead for good.

The field goal was Soto Sanchez’s third of the game. Kaukauna running back Noah Hoffman finished the game with 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Neenah sits atop the FVA standings with Kimberly at 4-0. Friday’s game at Neenah will stream on The Score/WHBY.

Sponsored post

Stop in for your pumpkins! Pumpkin Days are happening all week at our Little Chute and Kaukauna stores. Download the new flyer here: kaukunacommunitynews.com/pig-flyer

Sponsored post

Do you have office space to lease in the Chilton area? Contact USDA’s Realty Specialist Damon Moody at (970) 672-6709 or [email protected]sda.gov — with US Department of Agriculture.

.

.

.