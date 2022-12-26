Watch LA Clippers at Detroit Pistons: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The LA Clippers (19-15) will have one of the “off-again” nights Monday in the on-again, off-again season of returning star Kawhi Leonard. Leonard will sit for injury maintenance on his right knee when the Clippers visit the Detroit Pistons (8-27) at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has lost 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham for the season with a stress fracture in his left tibia. The Pistons have lost five straight and are 5-18 without Cunningham in the lineup. Paul George carries the LA offense at 23.3 points per game and just got guard Norman Powell back from injury on Wednesday.

How to Watch LA Clippers at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: December 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the LA Clippers at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Clippers couldn’t hold a 20-point lead Friday night at Philadelphia in a 119-114 loss. Nicolas Batum put LA up by one with four minutes left when he splashed a three-pointer, but the 76ers responded with a 10-0 run to take over the game. Leonard had 28 points, George added 22 and Powell dropped in 21.

Detroit led by three at the half in Atlanta on Friday night before the Hawks unleashed a 70-point second half to run away with a 130-105 win. Bojan Bogdanović scored 23 points for the Pistons and Killian Hayes finished with 17, but Detroit shot just 30.2 percent after the break.

The Clippers took the first meeting of two this season from the Pistons in a 96-91 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

Regional restrictions may apply.