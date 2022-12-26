Watch LA Clippers at Detroit Pistons: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The LA Clippers (19-15) will have one of the “off-again” nights Monday in the on-again, off-again season of returning star Kawhi Leonard. Leonard will sit for injury maintenance on his right knee when the Clippers visit the Detroit Pistons (8-27) at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has lost 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham for the season with a stress fracture in his left tibia. The Pistons have lost five straight and are 5-18 without Cunningham in the lineup. Paul George carries the LA offense at 23.3 points per game and just got guard Norman Powell back from injury on Wednesday.

