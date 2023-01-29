Watch LA Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-24) are putting it together as of late with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup for nearly every game since Christmas. With Leonard in the starting lineup, Los Angeles is 17-9 overall and looks more like a team that can contend in a wide open Western Conference this season. The Clippers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21), who have the second-best net rating in the NBA this season in large part due to their elite level defense behind the play of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Los Angeles came back in the fourth quarter against the Hawks after being down nine points with nine minutes to go thanks to 13 points off the bench from Norman Powell.

All eyes in this game will be on the match-up between Donovan Mitchell as he takes on Leonard and George. Mitchell is an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, as he has entered the MVP conversation as well.

While those three try to negotiate enough points for their teams to win, the real matchup will be between two of the league’s top defenses.

This season Los Angeles has the third-best scoring defense (110.4 points) and the eighth-best defensive rating (112.9), while Cleveland has the top scoring defense (107.1 points) and the second-best defensive rating (110.5).

