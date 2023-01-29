Watch LA Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-24) are putting it together as of late with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup for nearly every game since Christmas. With Leonard in the starting lineup, Los Angeles is 17-9 overall and looks more like a team that can contend in a wide open Western Conference this season. The Clippers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21), who have the second-best net rating in the NBA this season in large part due to their elite level defense behind the play of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button