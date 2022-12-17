Watch LA Bowl Washington State vs Fresno State: Stream college football – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Pacific Northwest and Northern California head to Los Angeles this weekend. In the 2022 LA Bowl on Saturday afternoon, Washington State (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) takes on Fresno State (9-4, 7-1 Mountain West). This is the second-ever LA Bowl, which began last year. Utah State took on Oregon State in that one, winning 24-13. For Fresno State, this is a continuation of their conference championship season. They won eight games in a row down the stretch, beating Boise State – the only Mountain West team to beat them during the regular season – in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.

