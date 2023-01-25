Watch Kings vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game
Who’s Playing
Toronto @ Sacramento
Current Records: Toronto 21-27; Sacramento 27-19
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 pm ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Sacramento proved too difficult a challenge. The Kings steamrolled past Memphis 133-100 at home. Sacramento’s center Trey Lyles looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points and seven boards. Lyles didn’t help his team much against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Lyles’ points were the most he had all year.
Meanwhile, Toronto picked up a 125-116 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Toronto relied on the efforts of point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 28 points, and small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don’t count the Raptors out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 pm ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.77
Odds
The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
