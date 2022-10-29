WATCH: Kevin Na Suffers an Embarrassing Moment at $50M LIV Golf Season Finale

Kevin Na’s Iron Heads are officially knocked out of the LIV Golf Invitational Miami. Despite Na’s fighting spirit, the team fell short of a win. Moreover, apart from the defeat, the Korean American golfer suffered another embarrassing moment on the Trump National Course. Let’s take a look at the video that has been going viral across the golf world. Kevin Na, who has 5 PGA Tour wins, moved to LIV Golf after resigning from the 92-year-old Tour. He claimed the excitement of competing in the new Tour and also addressed his Gratitude towards the PGA Tour.

Following his move to the Saudi-funded Tour, Na was immediately given the captaincy duties of the Iron Heads team. The team currently placed in 5th position in the overall rankings of the Tour, was knocked out in the Quarterfinals in Miami. But a moment from Kevin Na only made the evening much worse for Iron Heads.

Kevin Na’s embarrassing LIV Golf moment

When on the greens, Golfers always have the opportunity to put the ball in the hole, especially when the ball is close to the hole. Na had a similar opportunity at Trump National Doral. During an individual match play against Majesticks GC’s Captain Ian Poulter, Kevin Na had the opportunity to go 2-up against the Englishman.

The Korean American golfer was on the verge of scoring the hole and even thought of walking towards it, thinking he struck a beauty. It is a practice followed by Kevin Na since his PGA Tour days. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out this time, as the ball, after nearly falling into the hole, bounced back on the greens.

Following the shot, Kevin Na picked up the ball quickly in frustration. Walking in while the ball is moving is always considered a bold and confident move. A player must make the hole in these circumstances. But Na, missing it makes it embarrassing. They ended up losing the match against Poulter with a score of 4&2.

Oct 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Kevin Na tees off on the second hole during the first round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

His teammate Sihwan Kim also ended up losing to Majesticks GC’s Lee Westwood in the individual match. In the foursomes, the Majesticks completed their washout as they defeated the Iron Heads’ duo of Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phacara Khongwatmai. The Majesticks GC will now face Brooks Koepka’s team Smash in the semi-finals.

Embarrassing things often happen on the course. But it’s about how you bounce back. Considering Kevin Na’s past performances, the golfer will overcome the discomfort moment eventually. Share your thoughts on the video in the comments section below.

