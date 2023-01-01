WATCH: Kevin Durant’s Incredibly Wholesome Interaction With Young Fan

While the NBA media sometimes likes to portray Kevin Durant as a bad guy, it’s very clear that he’s anything close to it. Durant had an incredibly wholesome interaction with a young fan when the Brooklyn Nets took on the Charlotte Hornets that’ll bring a smile to your face.

The little girl had a sign that read “KD is my goat pick, sorry MJ I’m only 12.” When Durant saw the sign, it brought a smile to his face as he looked at the girl in acknowledgment. The moment that the little girl saw Durant acknowledge her, she folded the sign up with a huge smile on her face.

