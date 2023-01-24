Watch Kansas State–Iowa State: Stream college basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Kansas State, the No. 5 ranked team in the nation, will head on the road again to Ames, Iowa, and into the James H. Hilton Coliseum to take on No. 12 Iowa State tonight. The Wildcats are 17-2 this season and 6-1 against conference opponents in the Big 12. Their only losses came against Butler, early in the season, and most recently No. 11 TCU 82-68. Outside of that, they have beaten No. 10 Texas, No. 17 Baylor, No. 2 at the time Kansas, and No. 24 at the time West Virginia. In their win over Texas tech, Markquis Nowell led the way with 23 points on 5/12 shooting and five assists. Forward Keyontae Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds with 15 points in the win.

How to Watch Kansas State at Iowa State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Game Time: pm ET

TV: ESPN U

The Cyclones are 14-4 on the season and have also defeated Texas, TCU, and Baylor in the Big 12. They have lost some games though to Iowa, UConn, Kansas, and most recently, unranked Oklahoma State.

Jaren Holmes, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, leads the team averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting an efficient 39.4% from the field.

