Watch: Jung Kyung Ho And Jeon Do Yeon Intertwine Their Seemingly Opposite Lives In New “Crash Course In Romance” Teaser

Get ready for a bittersweet romance between Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon!

tvN’s “Crash Course in Romance” is a new romance drama which will tell the warm but cold and sweet yet thrilling story of people who have to deal with the endlessly competitive nature of entrance exams. The story follows the bittersweet scandal between an owner of a side dish shop who belatedly enters the world of entrance exams and a star instructor in Korea’s elite private education sphere.

The second teaser previews the drama’s warm emotion as well as Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho’s intriguing romantic tension. Jeon Do Yeon plays Nam Haeng Sun, a former national handball player turned passionate boss of the National Representative Side Dish Shop, while Jung Kyung Ho stars as Korea’s No. 1 math instructor Choi Chi Yeol. The two live entirely different lives and appear to have nothing in common, with happy virus Nam Haeng Sun cooking with the same passion she used to compete with, and Choi Chi Yeol dealing with his explosive Popularity as the so-called “BTS” of private education.

Despite their differences, the two characters are similar in their passion and desire to live each day diligently. Their unusual first encounter is representative of the intriguing bond they eventually form as they bump into each other in Nam Haeng Sun’s shop. Afterwards, they continue randomly crossing paths and Choi Chi Yeol notes, “She’s really fast.”

Their constant encounters lead to a change in their relationship as Choi Chi Yeol properly visits Nam Haeng Sun’s shop to explore her side dishes. He casually comments, “You know I really like [this], right?” This makes the usually nonchalant Nam Haeng Sun freeze in her tracks as she reevaluates what he meant.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Crash Course in Romance” premieres on January 14, 2023 at 9:10 pm KST.

Until then, watch Jung Kyung Ho in “Happy Once Again” here!

Watch Now

Source (1)