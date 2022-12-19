Watch: JUDAS PRIEST Shows Support For Argentine Soccer Team During Buenos Aires Concert

British heavy metal Legends JUDAS PRIEST showed their support for the Argentine soccer team during their concert in the country earlier this week.

While JUDAS PRIEST was performing the song “Turbo Lover” at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on Tuesday (December 13), a photo of Argentina Captain Lionel Messi was displayed on the screen behind the band.

Earlier today (Sunday, December 18), after Argentina won its third World Cup on penalties against reigning men’s Champion France in one of the Greatest Finals in the tournament’s history, PRIEST singer Rob Halford shared a photo of Tuesday’s moment from the PRIEST concert, and he included the following message: “congratulations Argentina and to all the teams who played their hearts out you did your best”.

Argentina won its third World Cup after beating France 4-2 on penalties after the 35-year-old Mess scored twice in a 3-3 draw.

“I wanted to close my career with this, it was the one that was missing so I can no longer ask for anything else,” Messwho has played 172 times for his country, said after the match, according to Reuters.

“I was able to get the Copa America and now the World Cup that I had fought so hard for. I’ve got it at the end of my career. But I love football and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion.”

JUDAS PRIEST was recently presented with a special plaque commemorating an Incredible 50 years in music and over 50 million album sales worldwide. The presentation was made on the eve of the band’s induction in to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Los Angeles last month.

PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Famewhich honored Eminem, Dolly Parton, DURAN DURAN, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, EURYTHMICS and Carly Simon in the Performers category.

The JUDAS PRIEST members who got inducted include current members Rob Halford (vocals),Ian Hill (bass),Glenn Tipton (guitar) and Scott Travis (drums), along with former members KK Downing (guitar),Les Binks (drums) and late Drummer Dave Holland.

Halford, Hill, I don’t tip and Travis were joined by Binks, Downing and Faulkner for a three-song Medley consisting of “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin'”, “Breaking The Law” and “Living After Midnight”.