Watch Juarez vs Club Tijuana: Stream Liga MX soccer live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between home side FC Juárez and visiting club Club Tijuana on Saturday in Liga MX regular season action. The hosts kicked off the Clausura 2023 campaign with a thrilling Matchup against Pumas UNAM on the books for Sunday, Jan. 8 at Olímpico Universitario Stadium. Alan Medina got the club from Juárez started on the right foot with a 30th-minute Strike to put the team up 1-0. Pumas then put the game level in the 77th minute thanks to former Boca Juniors-man Eduardo Salvio, before Argentine forward Juan Dinenno put the Mexico City side up for good in the 87th minute via the penalty spot.

How to Watch FC Juárez vs. Club Tijuana Today:

Match Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Match Time: 8 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the FC Juárez vs. Club Tijuana game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Meanwhile, Tijuana is currently sitting in eighth place in the Liga MX standings with one point and a goal difference of zero.

Los Xolos are coming off of a 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul on Sunday at Caliente Stadium. Lisandro López put the club from Tijuana up 1-0 via the penalty spot, before Carlos Rodríguez leveled the match for good in the 84th minute for La Máquina.

Regional restrictions may apply.