Watch Joshua Kimmich fire goal-of-the-season candidate STUNNER to Rescue Bayern vs Koln… and toast it with Rashford cele

JOSHUA KIMMICH scored a goal-of-the-season contender to rescue a point for Bayern Munich against Koln.

The midfielder is not known for his goalscoring prowess, having scored just 49 goals in 439 career appearances, but he stunned fans with a Rocket from long range.

3 Joshua Kimmich emulated Marcus Rashford’s new trademark Celebration Credit: Getty

3 Rashford came up with the Celebration as an ode to his clearer thinking Credit: PA

3 Bukayo Saka copied the Celebration against Manchester United Credit: Getty

With Bayern pushing for an equalizer in the 90th minute, Kimmich received the ball from Dayot Upamecano and turned to face goal.

And he only had one thing on his mind, firing in a shot from around 35 yards out that nestled in the top corner.

Kimmich celebrated by pointing at his head – emulating the celebration made famous by Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United striker did the same thing when he scored his own brilliant goal at Arsenal on Sunday.

And it has become something of a trend with Bukayo Saka also doing the same when he scored in the same game.

Tammy Abraham and Danny Welbeck have also celebrated in that fashion in recent weeks.

Rashford has scored nine goals in nine games and points to his temple afterwards as an ode to his clearer head space under Ten Hag’s regime at United.

They said: “It’s a completely different energy around the club and the training ground.

“That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now. That’s the area I was struggling in.

“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season.

“Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening.”