Watch: Jorge Burruchaga’s world cup-winning goal for Argentina vs West Germany in 1986

FIFA has released a video on social media of Jorge Burruchaga scoring a World Cup-winning goal against West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico.

The 5-goal thriller has seen Argentina winning their second World Cup in the country’s history.

One of the nail-biting Finals in the history of the World Cup has seen Argentina beat West Germany 3-2. Argentina took the first-half lead with Jose Luis Brown scoring in the 22nd minute. In the second half, Jorge Valdano doubled the lead.

West Germany struck back late in the game with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s goal and Rudie Voller’s goal in the 74th minute and the 82nd minute respectively. Just when it looked like the game will be going to extra time to Argentina’s elation Jorge Burruchaga scores the winner in the 85th minute.

Burruchaga runs with the ball one defender follows him he nut-megs the ball through the goalie’s legs across the face of the goal to send it in.

Flashback to the 1986 #FIFAWorldCup Final ⏮️ Jorge Burruchaga wins it for Argentina 🏆 pic.twitter.com/r3pk8BILEK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Argentina will participate in the 6th World Cup final in the country’s history. They reached the final in 2014 in Brazil where they lost the game to Mario Gotze’s late goal.

With Superstar Lionel Messi saying this is going to be his last game all eyes are set on the showpiece event.

“It’s my last World Cup,” Lionel Messi said. “It is impressive to end up playing a final. There’s a long way to go for the next one, there are many years and surely because of age I won’t get to it.”

“It’s the sixth (World Cup) final that Argentina is going to play and I’ll have played in two,” Messi recalled

“Hopefully this time it ends up another way.”

“Personally I’m very happy, I’m enjoying it a lot and I’m happy that I’m able to help my Squad make things happen,” he added.