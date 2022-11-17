Watch Joe Marler score a drop goal and a terrific try in Harlequins Vs Barbarians match

The Harlequins Vs Barbarians match was always going to be a high-scoring affair. The colored Quarters have averaged some of the highest-scoring statistics in the Premiership over the past few years, and delivered some of the most memorable games and comebacks to date.

So when the Flamboyant open-playing Barbarians were due to come to town, a high-scoring feast was always expected. With 15 tries scored in total, the result ended 73-28 in favor of Quins.

Amidst some of the most free-flowing rugby you are ever likely to see, a certain Joe Marler decided to step up and try his hand at some of the more lavish parts of rugby. Noted here for a wildly ambitious miss pass that would even put normal fly-half Marcus Smith to shame.

Growing in confidence from his new playmaking role, Marler found himself with the ball in hand just 15 meters from the try line. Using his blinding footwork the front-row stallion sped over the try line in expert fashion.

Not settling for just the 5 points, Marler gave the crowd another reason to cheer as he slotted a drop goal conversion.

Joe Marler with the pace and the drop goal to finish it off

Brilliant scenes at the Stoop.