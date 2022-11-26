Watch Joburg Open third round: Stream European PGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This week has been a test for all the Golfers on the DP World Tour as the new season begins with Lightning and adverse weather rearing their ugly heads. The 2022 Joburg Open will continue today with the third round after both the first and second rounds were halted and delayed due to Lightning and other dangerous weather circumstances. This is one of two tournaments to kick off the 2022-2023 DP World Tour season with the other taking place in Australia with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. One golfer who was able to complete his first two rounds without too much interference is the leader in the clubhouse, Dan Bradbury.

.

