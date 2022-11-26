Watch Joburg Open third round: Stream European PGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This week has been a test for all the Golfers on the DP World Tour as the new season begins with Lightning and adverse weather rearing their ugly heads. The 2022 Joburg Open will continue today with the third round after both the first and second rounds were halted and delayed due to Lightning and other dangerous weather circumstances. This is one of two tournaments to kick off the 2022-2023 DP World Tour season with the other taking place in Australia with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. One golfer who was able to complete his first two rounds without too much interference is the leader in the clubhouse, Dan Bradbury.

Bradbury is one of only roughly half of the field of 156 that were able to complete their first and second round before the weather took over and stopped play on Friday.

In his first two rounds, Bradbury shot a 63 and a 66 with 13 birdies, three eagles, four bogeys and one double-bogey. He has played a steady, consistent brand of golf through 36 holes with very little wear for weather so far.

The 23-year-old Rookie looks to win his first event of his professional career and is on the DP World Tour after graduating from Florida State.

He looks to hold off the rest of the field that had to complete their second rounds later in the afternoon and others that will have to complete their rounds today.

