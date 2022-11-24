Watch Joburg Open, First Round: Stream Golf live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The European Tour presents the Joburg Open in 2022, which will be played from the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. The course consists of 18 holes with 11 par 4s, three par 5s, and four par 3s. The longest hole is hole 10, which is 572 yards. Thriston Lawrence walked away with the Joburg Open Champion last season, finishing 12-under-par. They finished with a four-stroke lead over Zander Lombard and a five-stroke lead over Ashley Chesters and Shaun Norris.

How to Watch Joburg Open, First Round Today:

Date: Nov. 24, 2022

Time: 5:00 am ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the betting favorite to win the tournament even with Lawrence in the field.

Nathan Kimsey, Jordan Duminy, and Casey Jarvis will tee off first to start the tournament. They will be followed by Oliver Fisher, JJ Senekal, and Ross McGowan.

This event was held every year from 2007-2017 across both Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club, before moving to Randpark Golf Club in 2018. The Jack Nicklaus designed Houghton Golf Club is stepping in to host the event for the first time in its history this year.

