Watch Joburg Open, First Round: Stream Golf live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The European Tour presents the Joburg Open in 2022, which will be played from the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. The course consists of 18 holes with 11 par 4s, three par 5s, and four par 3s. The longest hole is hole 10, which is 572 yards. Thriston Lawrence walked away with the Joburg Open Champion last season, finishing 12-under-par. They finished with a four-stroke lead over Zander Lombard and a five-stroke lead over Ashley Chesters and Shaun Norris.

How to Watch Joburg Open, First Round Today:

Date: Nov. 24, 2022

Time: 5:00 am ET

