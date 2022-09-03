WATCH: Jarquez Hunter scores Auburn football’s first touchdown of the season

Auburn is officially on the board against Mercer.

The Tigers received the opening kick and scored on an 11 play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown from running back Jarquez Hunter. Quarterback TJ Finley was 3-of-4 passing for 24 yards, completing passes to Malcolm Johnson Jr, Ja’Varrius Johnson, and Tank Bigsby.

Auburn was a perfect 3-for-3 on third down.

You can watch a video of Jarquez Hunter’s touchdown run below.

Hunter, a sophomore running back from Philadelphia, Mississippi, ran for 593 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns for the Tigers a season ago.

He was a big play threat for Auburn early on last season, and should prove to be a consistent back during Auburn’s first two games this year.

Based on my quick calculations, 19.0 yards per carry is pretty solid. Let’s see if Hunter can keep his home-run Rush streak going.

