Watch Jackson State at Alabama: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With just a few games remaining before conference play begins, No. 9 Alabama will host Jackson State on Tuesday night for a non-conference matchup in preparation for the most important part of the season. The Tigers come into the game with a record of 1-10 and are currently on a four-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against Texas Tech in a big 102-52 loss. The Tigers had two players score in double figures led by Keionte Cornelius who had 12 points and Jamarcus Jones who added 10 points from the bench. Trace Young led the team on the boards with five rebounds.

