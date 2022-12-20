Watch Jackson State at Alabama: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With just a few games remaining before conference play begins, No. 9 Alabama will host Jackson State on Tuesday night for a non-conference matchup in preparation for the most important part of the season. The Tigers come into the game with a record of 1-10 and are currently on a four-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against Texas Tech in a big 102-52 loss. The Tigers had two players score in double figures led by Keionte Cornelius who had 12 points and Jamarcus Jones who added 10 points from the bench. Trace Young led the team on the boards with five rebounds.

How to Watch Jackson State at Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live Stream Jackson State at Alabama in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Crimson Tide come into Tuesday’s game with a record of 9-2 but dropped their last game to No. 15 Gonzaga in a 90-100 defeat. Freshman Brandon Miller had an incredible 36-point performance to lead the Crimson Tide offensively. Miller also snagged six rebounds, but the top spot in that category went to Noah Clowney with 13 boards. Clowney added nine points to just narrowly miss a double-double.

A win for Alabama would mark the first time the team has put up 10 non-conference wins before conference play since the 2014-2015 season.

Regional restrictions may apply.