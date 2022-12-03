Watch ISPS Handa Australian Open third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the ISPS Handa Australian Open saw Adam Scott flip the script and jump up for a share of the lead entering the weekend. He is at eight under par along with David Micheluzzi, who was in the lead at the end of the first round of play. Scott was able to jump up to a share of the lead by tying the best round of the week with Micheluzzi scoring a 63 overall to vault up from one under par to eight under par in just 18 holes of play. There are three others tied at five under par Entering the weekend, three strokes off the lead and pace that Scott and Micheluzzi set during the week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button