Watch ISPS Handa Australian Open third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the ISPS Handa Australian Open saw Adam Scott flip the script and jump up for a share of the lead entering the weekend. He is at eight under par along with David Micheluzzi, who was in the lead at the end of the first round of play. Scott was able to jump up to a share of the lead by tying the best round of the week with Micheluzzi scoring a 63 overall to vault up from one under par to eight under par in just 18 holes of play. There are three others tied at five under par Entering the weekend, three strokes off the lead and pace that Scott and Micheluzzi set during the week.

In the second round, Scott secured his 63 with a clean scorecard, with five birdies and one eagle on the 18th hole to start his day and set the bar.

Through two rounds, Scott has 12 birdies, an eagle, four bogeys and one double-bogey on his card. He has 11 wins on the DP World Tour and looks for his 12th overall and first of the season this year.

For Micheluzzi, he had a 63 in the first round with eight birdies and one bogey, followed by a 71 in round two with five more birdies and four bogeys.

