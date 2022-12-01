Watch ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round: Stream Golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second week of the DP World Tour features two events running simultaneously, with one in Africa and the ISPS Handa Australian Open down under with the second round teeing off on Thursday. The first round saw David Micheluzzi take a three-stroke lead over the field with a first round 63, good for seven-under-par. He has built up a strong initial lead and a win this week for Micheluzzi would be the first for the 26-year-old Australian golfer, giving him a home win under his belt early in the season. They finished sixth in the first tournament of the season, setting up a potential strong overall season.

How to Watch ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round Today:

Date: December 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Coming off a win in the opening event of the 2022-23 DP World Tour season, Cameron Smith is one-over-par and has a lot of work to do to make it back-to-back wins to kick off the year.

In the first round, Micheluzzi had four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine, with his Solo bogey on the 10th hole splitting the difference. He looked comfortable all around as he built out his lead.

Tied at four-under-par are fellow Australian countrymen Matthew Griffin and Josh Geary. Seven of the Top 10 Entering the second round today are from Australia, as they play in front of a very friendly crowd.

