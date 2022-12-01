Watch ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round: Stream Golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second week of the DP World Tour features two events running simultaneously, with one in Africa and the ISPS Handa Australian Open down under with the second round teeing off on Thursday. The first round saw David Micheluzzi take a three-stroke lead over the field with a first round 63, good for seven-under-par. He has built up a strong initial lead and a win this week for Micheluzzi would be the first for the 26-year-old Australian golfer, giving him a home win under his belt early in the season. They finished sixth in the first tournament of the season, setting up a potential strong overall season.

