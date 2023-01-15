Watch Iowa State at Texas: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the biggest games in the Big 12 this week is a Showdown between No. 15 Iowa State and Texas. The Longhorns are 8-1 at home and are looking to take down another ranked opponent in back-to-back games. The Cyclones have won five of their last six games and are hoping to get over .500 on the road here tonight. Iowa State is coming off a big 67-56 win over Kansas State in its last game. It was the fifth straight win over the Wildcats for the Cyclones. Iowa State had four players lead the team in scoring with 14 points. ISU only led by three at the half but pulled away in the second half by shooting 50 percent from the field.

How to Watch Iowa State at Texas in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 5 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Iowa State at Texas Women's College Basketball game on fuboTV:

Texas is going to be a tough opponent as they just took down Kansas in a 72-59 win. The fourth quarter is where the Longhorns shined as they held the Jayhawks to just over 20 percent shooting down the final stretch. Shaylee Gonzales scored a season-high 26 points to lead Texas. With a 12-5 overall record, the Longhorns are more than capable of bringing down back-to-back Giant conference opponents.

