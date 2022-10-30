Watch: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens makes a 54-yard field goal

The true freshman converted the seventh-longest kick in the history of the Hawkeye program Saturday.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens attempts a field goal during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-6.

Kicker Drew Stevens converted on a 54-yard field goal attempt during the third quarter of Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern game. The true freshman booted the ball towards the south end zone with the wind in his face.

Stevens’ boot is tied for the seventh-longest in Iowa history. It’s the Longest make from an Iowa kicker since Marshall Koehn made a 57-yarder against Pittsburgh in 2015.

Stevens is 4-of-4 on field goal attempts through three quarters. His other makes came from 29, 24, and 25 yards out.

Stevens was a backup to sophomore Aaron Blom earlier this season. Stevens wrestled the starting job away from Blom during Week 3. Blom missed a potential game-tying field goal in Iowa’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State a week earlier.

Stevens has scored 44 points this season and missed just one attempt — a 45-yarder against Illinois on Oct. 8. Stevens has scored 14 of the Hawkeyes’ 26 points today.