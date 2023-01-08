Watch Iowa at Rutgers: Stream men’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rutgers (11-4) is now 3-1 in Big Ten Conference play and has won its last five games, riding a five-game winning streak into Sunday’s home game at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, against Iowa (9- 6). The Scarlet Knights get 14.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game from Clifford Omoruyi while Cam Spencer averages 12.9 points per game. Kris Murray leads the Hawkeyes, who picked up their first conference win on Thursday, with 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds a game, with Filip Rebraca scoring 14.4 points a night. Steve Pikiell is 109-95 in his seventh year at Rutgers and Fran McCaffery has a 251-168 mark at Iowa in his 13th season.

How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 12 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Rutgers followed up its win over No. 1 Purdue by returning home on Thursday and handling Maryland 64-50. The Scarlet Knights stifled the Terrapins in the first half, holding them to 25% shooting (6-of-24). Paul Mulcahy paced Rutgers with 15 points and Spencer added 13. Omoruyi was held to four points but grabbed 13 rebounds to go with three blocks.

Iowa had lost three games in a row before coming back from 21 points down in the first half to beat visiting No. 15 Indiana on Thursday 91-89. The Hawkeyes took the lead with 2:08 remaining when Connor McCaffery knocked down a pair of free throws and the team hit 5-of-6 from the line down the stretch to ice the win. Murray scored 30 points with 10 rebounds and Rebraca added 19 and 10, respectively, before fouling out.

In the all-time series, Iowa holds a 10-3 advantage. Rutgers won at home on Jan. 19, 48-46, before the Hawkeyes bounced the Scarlet Knights in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis 84-74 on March 11.

