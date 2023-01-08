Watch Iowa at Rutgers: Stream men’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Rutgers (11-4) is now 3-1 in Big Ten Conference play and has won its last five games, riding a five-game winning streak into Sunday’s home game at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, against Iowa (9- 6). The Scarlet Knights get 14.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game from Clifford Omoruyi while Cam Spencer averages 12.9 points per game. Kris Murray leads the Hawkeyes, who picked up their first conference win on Thursday, with 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds a game, with Filip Rebraca scoring 14.4 points a night. Steve Pikiell is 109-95 in his seventh year at Rutgers and Fran McCaffery has a 251-168 mark at Iowa in his 13th season.

