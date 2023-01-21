Watch Iowa at Ohio State: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Iowa begins a two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon when it heads to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes come into Saturday on a four-game winning streak, but haven’t played since Sunday due to a postponement in their game with Northwestern on Wednesday. The Wildcats were dealing with COVID-19 Protocols and the game had to be moved. The Hawkeyes hope that won’t slow them down as they have been playing good basketball after going through a bit of a slump. They now sit 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten and will be looking to stay hot against an Ohio State team that has lost five straight.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button