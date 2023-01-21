Watch Iowa at Ohio State: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Iowa begins a two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon when it heads to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes come into Saturday on a four-game winning streak, but haven’t played since Sunday due to a postponement in their game with Northwestern on Wednesday. The Wildcats were dealing with COVID-19 Protocols and the game had to be moved. The Hawkeyes hope that won’t slow them down as they have been playing good basketball after going through a bit of a slump. They now sit 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten and will be looking to stay hot against an Ohio State team that has lost five straight.

How to Watch Iowa at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: FOX

The Buckeyes have been struggling over the last couple of weeks, but hope getting back in their home arena can get them back in the win column.

The game at home on Saturday, though, is their only home game in a five game stretch that started with losses at Rutgers and Nebraska.

The Buckeyes now find themselves just 2-5 in the Big Ten and have dropped to 10-8 overall. Their last four losses have come against teams they had either beaten before or should have beaten and they are just looking to finally get a win.

