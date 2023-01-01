Watch Iowa at Illinois: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After stumbling Briefly with a two-game losing skid, 12th-ranked Iowa (10-3) has been on fire, winning six games in a row heading into today’s Big Ten Conference Clash with Illinois (11-2). Since those losses they have averaged 87.0 points per game, knocked off a top 10 team and beaten teams by an average of 22.3 points per game. Those losses seemed to light a fire under the Hawkeyes, who already have the best player in Women’s college basketball on their team in Caitlin Clark with all the motivation in the world to be great this season and win an NCAA championship.

How to Watch Iowa at Illinois today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Iowa at Illinois online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Clark and the Hawkeyes controlled the game from the opening tip against Purdue in the 83-68 win led by her 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

During this stretch, Clark is averaging 23.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

On the other side, the Illini are going to need junior Makira Cook (18.3 points and 4.1 assists), sophomore Adalia McKenzie (16.5 points), junior Genesis Bryant (13.8 points) and the entire roster to play their best games for the upset win today.

Regional restrictions may apply.