Watch Iona vs. SMU: College basketball live stream, TV start time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Iona vs. SMU: College basketball live stream, TV start time

Iona (7-3) heads to Honolulu on Thursday to take on SMU (3-7) in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic. The Gaels had a five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday and are led by Daniss Jenkins, who averaged 16.6 points per game, and Walter Clayton Jr., who puts up 16.2 points per night. The Mustangs have lost their last four games. Zhuric Phelps paces the team with 19.5 points per game and Zach Nutali averages 13.3 points. Coach Rick Pitino is in his third year at Iona and is 44-17. Rob Lanier took over at SMU this season after three years at Georgia State, which he led to the NCAA tournament last spring.

