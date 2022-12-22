Watch Iona vs. SMU: College basketball live stream, TV start time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Iona (7-3) heads to Honolulu on Thursday to take on SMU (3-7) in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic. The Gaels had a five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday and are led by Daniss Jenkins, who averaged 16.6 points per game, and Walter Clayton Jr., who puts up 16.2 points per night. The Mustangs have lost their last four games. Zhuric Phelps paces the team with 19.5 points per game and Zach Nutali averages 13.3 points. Coach Rick Pitino is in his third year at Iona and is 44-17. Rob Lanier took over at SMU this season after three years at Georgia State, which he led to the NCAA tournament last spring.

How to Watch Iona vs. SMU in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 22, 2022

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

The Gaels visited unbeaten New Mexico on Sunday and cut a 15-point deficit to three twice late in the game but were never able to get closer. Nelly Junior Joseph finished with 21 points for Iona while Clayton had 14. Quinn Slazinski came off the bench to grab 12 rebounds.

The Mustangs haven’t played since Dec. 10, when they lost to then-No. 24 TCU 83-75. Nutali scored 20 points for SMU, Phelps added 19 and Efe Odigie posted 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Matchup at the Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday marks the first meeting between Iona and SMU.

