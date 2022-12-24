Watch Iona vs Seattle University: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With both teams dropping their opening games in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Iona and Seattle University look to stay alive in the tournament in Honolulu on Friday afternoon. The Gaels have lost two straight games to drop to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in neutral site games this season, but have won their first two MAAC games earlier this season. Iona will wrap up non-conference play in Hawaii this week, and then play in-conference for the rest of the season. Seattle, on the other hand, had won three out of its last four before falling to Utah State in the opening round. The Redhawks have an 8-3 overall record this season.

Game Date: Dec. 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

Starting with Iona, the Gaels fell in their first game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic by a final score of 85-81 to SMU. Three Gaels combined for 60 of Iona’s 81 points, with Walter Clayton Jr. leading the way with 22 points, matching a career-high with six three-pointers.

As for Seattle U, the Redhawks struggled in a matchup against Utah State in the opening round where they fell 84-56 to the Aggies. Cameron Tyson led the way for Seattle with 20 points, including four threes, while Riley Grigsby added 12 points and eight rebounds.

