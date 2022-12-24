Watch Iona vs Seattle University: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With both teams dropping their opening games in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Iona and Seattle University look to stay alive in the tournament in Honolulu on Friday afternoon. The Gaels have lost two straight games to drop to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in neutral site games this season, but have won their first two MAAC games earlier this season. Iona will wrap up non-conference play in Hawaii this week, and then play in-conference for the rest of the season. Seattle, on the other hand, had won three out of its last four before falling to Utah State in the opening round. The Redhawks have an 8-3 overall record this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button