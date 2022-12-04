Watch Investec SA Open Championship, final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After delays in the second round, a long day on the course closed out the second and third rounds of the 2022 Investec SA Open Championship in Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa on the Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate. A large portion of the field needed to play a full round and some extra golf after play was suspended in the early rounds, with Thriston Lawrence (-18) Entering today with a two-stroke lead over Clément Sordet (-16) as the final pairing and the only golfer within six strokes of the lead. This could end up a Duel between the two as they both look for their first tournament win of the early season on the DP World Tour.

In his last tournament win, Lawrence was able to overcome a playoff environment and close out his second win on the DP World Tour.

Lawrence has two wins on the DP World Tour for his career as he seeks his third win in his young career. He has built his lead on efficiency and consistency with 22 birdies and four bogeys.

For Sordet, this would be his first win on the DP World Tour. The difference in the scores today are two double-bogeys. Without those Sordet would have 17 birdies, two Eagles and one bogey overall.

