Watch Investec SA Open Championship, final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After delays in the second round, a long day on the course closed out the second and third rounds of the 2022 Investec SA Open Championship in Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa on the Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate. A large portion of the field needed to play a full round and some extra golf after play was suspended in the early rounds, with Thriston Lawrence (-18) Entering today with a two-stroke lead over Clément Sordet (-16) as the final pairing and the only golfer within six strokes of the lead. This could end up a Duel between the two as they both look for their first tournament win of the early season on the DP World Tour.

