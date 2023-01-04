Watch Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Philadelphia dominated against Indiana in its last matchup back in October 120-106. But this second game of the season series is looking like it could have a much different narrative to it. While the Pacers will be the underdog on the road tonight, Indiana is on a hot streak, winning four games in a row. The Pacers are just a couple of games behind the Sixers in the Eastern Conference, so expect a very close and intense matchup tonight.

Indiana’s fourth in a row came against the Toronto Raptors at home by a tune of 122-114. Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield led the field, scoring 21 and 19, respectively. The Pacers were still able to win handily with much of the roster scoring in that range. The most glaring stat of the night was that the Pacers bench outscored Toronto’s 54-7. That is how you overcome Gary Trent Jr. scoring 32 and Pascal Siakam adding another 26.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button