Watch Indiana Pacers at OKC Thunder: Stream NBA online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Indiana Pacers will head on the road today and take on the Oklahoma City Thunder inside the Paycom Center. The Pacers are 23-22 overall this year and the No. 3 teams in the Central division. They have lost four straight games since Tyrese Haliburton went out with an elbow and knee injury. Indiana has been led by Haliburton. He continues to improve and develop a more well-rounded game each time he steps on the court. Before his injury, he was averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. Myles Turner, who is averaging 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game makes a dynamic duo. Without Haliburton, though, Andrew Nembhard, the former Gonzaga Bulldog, has been starting

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2023

Game Time: 8 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

The Thunder are 21-23 on the season and the No. 5 teams in the Northwest division. They have won four of their last five games with their only loss coming on the road against the Heat 112-111. Outside of that, they have been tremendous in January.

Oklahoma has its fair share of talent including Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams. However, there are few in the NBA playing at the level of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is averaging 30.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

