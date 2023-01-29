Watch Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) are in the midst of their biggest test of the season. They have lost five games in a row, all on the road and most in the final minutes of the game. Memphis is also without its center Steven Adams (knee) for the foreseeable future. The Grizzlies head home Sunday where they are much more comfortable, posting a league-best record of 20-3. They take on the Indiana Pacers (24-27), who are dealing with their own adversity. Ever since the team lost their dynamic point guard Tyrese Haliburton (elbow/knee), it has gone 1-8.

