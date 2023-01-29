Watch Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) are in the midst of their biggest test of the season. They have lost five games in a row, all on the road and most in the final minutes of the game. Memphis is also without its center Steven Adams (knee) for the foreseeable future. The Grizzlies head home Sunday where they are much more comfortable, posting a league-best record of 20-3. They take on the Indiana Pacers (24-27), who are dealing with their own adversity. Ever since the team lost their dynamic point guard Tyrese Haliburton (elbow/knee), it has gone 1-8.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Despite Ja Morant’s eighth career triple-double (27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds), Memphis lost its fifth game in a row its last time out.

During its losing streak, Memphis has given up 111+ points in each game. When it was Rolling and on top of the league, Memphis was playing great defense as a team to complement its already potent offense.

In order to get back on track, Memphis will need a lot more from Jaren Jackson Jr., who is the league leader in blocks.

Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman, Ziaire Williams and Rookies David Roddy and Jake LaRavia are all going to have larger roles with Adams out of the lineup.

