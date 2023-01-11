Watch Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Penn State will host Indiana on Wednesday night in a Big Ten Matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Hoosiers come into Wednesday’s game with an overall record of 10-5 and a Big Ten record of 1-3. The team is on a two game losing streak after dropping games to Iowa (91-89) and Northwestern (84-83). Jalen Hood-Schifino had a career-high 33 points in the game followed by 18 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis, but the Hoosiers were unable to find one final basket to beat the Wildcats, marking the first time in history Northwestern has beaten Indiana.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button