Watch Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Penn State will host Indiana on Wednesday night in a Big Ten Matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Hoosiers come into Wednesday’s game with an overall record of 10-5 and a Big Ten record of 1-3. The team is on a two game losing streak after dropping games to Iowa (91-89) and Northwestern (84-83). Jalen Hood-Schifino had a career-high 33 points in the game followed by 18 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis, but the Hoosiers were unable to find one final basket to beat the Wildcats, marking the first time in history Northwestern has beaten Indiana.

How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Indiana at Penn State in College Basketball on fuboTV:

The Nittany Lions will look to improve to 3-3 in Big Ten play and 12-5 overall with a win over Indiana on Wednesday night. Penn State is also on a two-game losing streak following losses to Michigan (79-69) and No. 1 Purdue the last time out in a 76-63 loss. Jalen Pickett led the Nittany Lions with 26 points on the night, but with Seth Lundy being the only other player to score in double digits with 14, Penn State could not produce enough offense to pull off the win.

The last time these two teams met resulted in a 74-57 win for Indiana.

