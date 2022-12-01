WATCH: Indiana Basketball Starts Second Half With 7-2 Run After Miller Kopp’s Layup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana was off to a hot start in the second half.

After layups from Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana forward Miller Kopp got himself involved.

Kopp caught the ball in the corner and drove towards the middle of the lane before finishing off the glass with his left hand. This basket gave Indiana a 13-point lead early in the second half against North Carolina, and Coach Hubert Davis called a timeout after the Hoosiers’ 7-2 run.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button