Watch: Incredible Kylian Mbappe Goal vs Juventus

Kylian Mbappe is up and running in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Frenchman has scored his first goal of the campaign against Juventus.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to last season’s winners Real Madrid, however, signed a new contract at PSG.

The striker is one of the best players in world football at the moment.

PSG have taken an early lead against Juventus and Mbappe has the goal thanks to a brilliant assist from Neymar.

The attacking duo alongside Lionel Messi have been the most Lethal in world football at the moment.

Neymar is statistically the best player in football so far this season.

Mbappe is part of the new generation of football alongside the likes of Erling Haaland.

Neymar and Mbappe have had some bumps in the road, however the pair have now reignited their partnership.

PSG are chasing the UCL title this season having come so close in the past.

It seems like it is just a matter of time before the French Giants push on and win the Champions League.

Could this be the season that they lift the prestigious trophy?

