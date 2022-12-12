WATCH: In a Crazy Stunt, John Daly Goes for a Wild Swim at Donald Trump’s Golf Course

Golf is not just a serious game but a mixture of fun, too. And the bad boy of golf, John Daly, is familiar with the fun side. The recent video is proof of his fun side. The American pro golfer has been part of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions. But he is famous for his driving distance off the tee. And one cannot forget his out-of-the-box non-country-club clothes with a dash of attitude. However, he has often been in the headlines for his inconsistent golf game and personal life tragedies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another thing that makes the PGA pro stand out is his friendship with former POTUS Donald Trump. They played together and enjoyed each other’s company. Fans often see Daly playing on Trump’s golf course. However, it is not just golf he plays on the course. The two-time Claret Jug Winner enjoys every moment of his life. And he chooses the most unexpected way to have fun.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The recent video will show the pro living his life. Let’s find out what happened.

What did John Daly do?

Proving his fun and Savage side, Daly did something unbelievable recently. The video has been making rounds on the Internet. The official Instagram handle of PGA memes shared the footage of the Claret Jug Winner jumping into a lake on the golf course. And the more impressive part of the incident was that it was Donald Trump’s golf course.

DIVE DEEPER

‘What a Lucky Girl!’: Golf World Reacts to Latest John Daly Spotting

In the video, out of nowhere, that major Championship Winner splashed in the lake and had a wild swim. We can see his friends making videos and taking pictures of fun, memorable moments. One was all set to join Daly for the swim; however, plans changed. His friends kept hooting for Daly, but at the same time, they couldn’t believe what had happened. They kept asking, “what are you doing?” although they enjoyed the Unexpected jump.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, what Daly did was not that surprising. He has always been fun and wild and deserves to steal a few fun moments from his current life. The pro golfer has been fighting bladder cancer since 2020. Even though he is under medication, Daly does feel stressed. The therapy sessions are meticulous, and he has to visit the hospital every time, which has become exhausting. Therefore, a little splash in the water was something he needed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story- ‘Making John Daly Proud’: Tiger Woods Rare Hooters Photo Sends Golf World Into a Frenzy

What are your thoughts on the viral video and the fun Daly was having with his close friends? Would you also like to jump in a lake and swim? Let us know in the comments section.