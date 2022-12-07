Watch Illinois vs Texas: Stream college basketball live, channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The historic Madison Square Garden is set to host the mid-week matchup between No. 17 Illinois and No. 2 Texas is Tuesday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Longhorns have started the campaign on a 6-0 run thanks to wins over UTEP, Houston Baptist, No. 18 Gonzaga, Northern Arizona, Texas-Rio Grande Valley and No. 21 Creighton in their most recent outing on Thursday. In that five-point finish on Thursday, Marcus Carr led the team with 19 points on the night. Tyrese Hunter added 15 of his own, while Timmy Allen notched 11 points and Dillon Mitchell put up 10 points in the win.

