Watch Illinois vs Texas: Stream college basketball live, channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The historic Madison Square Garden is set to host the mid-week matchup between No. 17 Illinois and No. 2 Texas is Tuesday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Longhorns have started the campaign on a 6-0 run thanks to wins over UTEP, Houston Baptist, No. 18 Gonzaga, Northern Arizona, Texas-Rio Grande Valley and No. 21 Creighton in their most recent outing on Thursday. In that five-point finish on Thursday, Marcus Carr led the team with 19 points on the night. Tyrese Hunter added 15 of his own, while Timmy Allen notched 11 points and Dillon Mitchell put up 10 points in the win.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Texas in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Illinois vs. Texas game on fuboTV:

Meanwhile, Illinois heads into the game on Tuesday with an overall record of 6-2. The team’s first loss of the regular season was a nine-point finish against then-No. 3 Virginia. The second defeat of the campaign was in the Fighting Illini’s most recent outing, a five-point loss to No. 13 Maryland is Friday night.

Don’t miss the thrilling Matchup between No. 2 Texas and No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

