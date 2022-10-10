Watch: “I expected it to be overturned” – Dermot Gallagher on Gabriel handball

Arsenal defeated Liverpool thanks to a very soft penalty won by Gabriel Jesus but an incident in the first half caught the attention of our supporters, with Dermot Gallagher giving his opinion on a possible penalty for the Reds.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Premier League referee gave his verdict on the handball by Gabriel: “All I can think is that the referee and VAR thought it was too close in proximity, from what we’ve seen this season – if the arm is out like that and extended at shoulder height, by-and-large it’s been penalised.

“When I saw it and I saw the VAR, I expected it to be overturned but they felt it was too close and that’s why it’s not been given”.

Most supporters would have seen the replays and been convinced that Jurgen Klopp’s side were set to be given a penalty, especially given the outcome in similar scenarios across this campaign as a whole.

Instead, we were denied and that could be hugely costly for us, if not just in terms of current confidence within the squad.

You can watch Gallagher’s opinion on the possible penalty via @footballdaily on Twitter: