Watch Husker and Bluejay Volleyball on Nebraska Public Media

LINCOLN, Neb. (Oct. 28, 2022) – Both red and blue volleyball fans can catch all the action when Nebraska Public Media televises Nebraska and Creighton volleyball home matches in November.

Iowa travels to Nebraska for a match at 6 pm CT, Friday Nov. 11, and Creighton hosts Seton Hall at 1 pm CT, Sunday, Nov. 13

Nebraska plays its home games at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Creighton plays at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha.

Both matches are Productions of Nebraska Public Media Sports.

Fans can watch Creighton volleyball live online at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live and on the Nebraska Public Media App. Streaming information for Nebraska volleyball can be found at Huskers.com.

