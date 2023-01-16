Watch: Hugo Lloris Bizarre own goal against Arsenal

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has made a glut of mistakes this season. On Sunday, he was again at fault for Arsenal’s opening goal in the North London derby.

Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th minute to hand Arsenal the lead and Martin Odegaard doubled the advantage with a low shot from distance in the 36th as the visitors totally dominated the first half against a lackluster Spurs side.

Shocker from Hugo Lloris and Tottenham #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/9Wyyrjdr0y — Football Mayhem (@footballmayhem) January 15, 2023

Only two good saves from Lloris and the woodwork prevented Arsenal from taking an even bigger lead, with Thomas Partey smashing a long-distance volley against the post in the 24th. Tottenham improved after the break, but Aaron Ramsdale made a number of saves to keep the hosts at bay and strengthen the belief that this could be a special season for Arsenal.

The veteran goalkeeper was shaking his head in disbelief seven minutes later, though. Saka ran onto a ball from Partey down the flank before breaking into the area, and his attempted cross was deflected by Ryan Sessegnon onto the chest of Lloris, who couldn’t react quickly enough to prevent it from going into his own net. It was Lloris’ first own-goal in 354 career Premier League games.

At the other end, Aaron Ramsdale had to make his first save in the 18th after Sessegnon played Son Heung-min through on goal with a defense-splitting pass, with the Arsenal goalkeeper rushing out to make the stop with his leg.

Lloris then had to dive to his left in the 22nd minute to keep out a shot from distance from Odegaard. But he was beaten again shortly afterwards when a perfectly struck volley from Partey from outside crashed against the post.

The win puts Arsenal on 47 points from 18 games, eight ahead of Manchester City.