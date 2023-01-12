Watch Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden 1 Center is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in NBA regular season action. The game marks the first of a back-to-back that will see the two teams meet again on Friday at the Golden 1 Center for their second matchup in a row. The Kings are currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 21-18 to start the campaign. Sacramento is coming off a 25-point thrashing of the Magic on Monday night in the team’s most recent outing. Veteran forward Harrison Barnes led the team with 30 points in the win at home.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Meanwhile, Houston is in last place in the West with an overall record of 10-30. The Rockets head into the game on Wednesday having lost their last seven games in a row, on top of nine out of their last 10 outings.

