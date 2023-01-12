Watch Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden 1 Center is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in NBA regular season action. The game marks the first of a back-to-back that will see the two teams meet again on Friday at the Golden 1 Center for their second matchup in a row. The Kings are currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 21-18 to start the campaign. Sacramento is coming off a 25-point thrashing of the Magic on Monday night in the team’s most recent outing. Veteran forward Harrison Barnes led the team with 30 points in the win at home.

