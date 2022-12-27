Watch Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Boston Celtics (24-10) are coming off the high of a Monster win over the second-best team in the Eastern Conference on Christmas Day with a game against the team with the worst record in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets (10 -23). Jayson Tatum has Boston playing back to its standards after a rough stretch where it went 1-5 and lost to teams it traditionally runs out of the gym. For Houston, it is building for the future with some of the brightest, most exciting athletes in the game. The Rockets look at Boston firsthand on Tuesday to learn how to build a Championship caliber roster.

