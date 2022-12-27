Watch Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Boston Celtics (24-10) are coming off the high of a Monster win over the second-best team in the Eastern Conference on Christmas Day with a game against the team with the worst record in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets (10 -23). Jayson Tatum has Boston playing back to its standards after a rough stretch where it went 1-5 and lost to teams it traditionally runs out of the gym. For Houston, it is building for the future with some of the brightest, most exciting athletes in the game. The Rockets look at Boston firsthand on Tuesday to learn how to build a Championship caliber roster.

On Christmas Day, Tatum put on a show and further improved his MVP resume with 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists and highlight reel plays all game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is the first game of the season between these two teams after Boston swept the season series last year by holding Houston to 93.5 points per game and under 100 both times.

The win on Christmas Day gives Boston the opportunity to ramp back up on the defensive end and build its lead in the Eastern Conference heading into the new year.

