Watch Houston Cougars vs. Stanford Cardinal in Women’s Volleyball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Houston will look to pull off a huge upset on Thursday when it takes on No. 1 Stanford in the regional semifinals of the Women’s volleyball NCAA tournament. The Cougars have had to fight to even get to Thursday, but they are still alive and looking to take down the top seed. The Cougars needed five sets in each of their first two matches, beating South Dakota and Auburn. They won the first two sets against South Dakota and then held on with a fifth set win. In their match with Auburn, they trailed 2-1, but roared back to win the fourth 25-23 and the fifth set 15-8.

How to Watch Houston at Stanford in Women’s College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: December 8, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

Stanford, though, is a much better team and will come into Thursday’s match as a huge favorite.

The Cardinal had little trouble in their first two matches, as they took down in-state foe Pepperdine in four sets and then swept through LSU in the second round.

Stanford has now won 20 straight matches after starting the year just 6-4 and are one of the hottest teams in all of college volleyball.

