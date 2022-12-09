Watch Houston Cougars vs. Stanford Cardinal in Women’s Volleyball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Houston will look to pull off a huge upset on Thursday when it takes on No. 1 Stanford in the regional semifinals of the Women’s volleyball NCAA tournament. The Cougars have had to fight to even get to Thursday, but they are still alive and looking to take down the top seed. The Cougars needed five sets in each of their first two matches, beating South Dakota and Auburn. They won the first two sets against South Dakota and then held on with a fifth set win. In their match with Auburn, they trailed 2-1, but roared back to win the fourth 25-23 and the fifth set 15-8.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button